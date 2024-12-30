Senegal: Sonko presents his program, opposition remains skeptical

After several months of debates and tensions, Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko finally presented his General Policy Declaration on Friday.

The speech was highly anticipated by the public as well as by the deputies. During his address, he outlined the main aspects of the program of the current administration, led by Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Among the major announcements, the repeal of the amnesty law, which had allowed President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko to be released from prison by President Macky Sall, drew significant attention. While this was a symbolic measure, it also stirred political controversy. The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of visa reciprocity, announcing measures similar to those applied by certain countries toward Senegal.

However, the declaration did not convince all deputies, particularly members of the opposition. Deputy Thierno Alassane Sall, known for his critical stance toward the regime, expressed doubts about the feasibility of the promises made by the Prime Minister. He specifically warned against excessive national debt to finance this ambitious program.

This presentation of the General Policy Declaration occurred in a tense political context between the ruling party and the opposition. It followed threats of a vote of no confidence against Ousmane Sonko, which had led to the dissolution of the National Assembly and the organization of early legislative elections. These elections resulted in a victory for the ruling party, Pastef, providing the Prime Minister with the opportunity to deliver his speech without major obstacles.

In this context, Ousmane Sonko's government program was met with high expectations, but also significant skepticism, particularly from opponents who deemed some of the proposals unrealistic.