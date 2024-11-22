Senegal: Ousmane Sonko’s Pastef party secures historic election victory

*This victory grants Pastef significant power to push through structural reforms, with representatives hailing the “massive support of the people”. Voter turnout reached nearly 50%.*

Ousmane Sonko’s Pastef party won a landslide victory in Senegal’s November 17 legislative elections, securing 130 out of 165 parliamentary seats—an unprecedented 78% majority. The party triumphed in 40 of 46 departments and 7 of 8 overseas constituencies, marking the most decisive win since 1988.

This victory grants Pastef significant power to push through structural reforms, with representatives hailing the “massive support of the people”. Voter turnout reached nearly 50%.

Opposition parties conceded defeat, with former president Macky Sall’s coalition dropping to just 16 seats, down from 83. Former Prime Minister Amadou Ba’s coalition won seven seats, while Dakar mayor Barthélémy Dias’ group secured three.

No legal challenges have been announced, and final results are expected within five days.