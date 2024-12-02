Will Biden's visit to Africa align with Trump's vision?

President Joe Biden is set to make his long-awaited visit to Africa this week. This marks his first trip to the continent as president. The visit will focus on the redevelopment of the Lobito Corridor railway, which spans Zambia, Congo, and Angola.

This initiative is seen as a key effort to strengthen U.S. influence in Africa, a region rich in minerals essential for the production of electric vehicle batteries, electronics, and technology.

The U.S. has for years built relations in Africa through trade, security and humanitarian aid. The 800-mile (1,300-kilometer), $2.5 billion railway upgrade is a different move and has shades of China’s Belt and Road foreign infrastructure strategy that has surged ahead. The Biden administration has called the corridor one of the president’s signature initiatives.

Biden will begin his three-day visit to Angola on Monday. However, the future of the Lobito Corridor and the U.S. relationship with Africa may be shaped by the upcoming presidential election. With Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House, the direction of U.S. engagement with a rapidly growing Africa — a continent of 1.4 billion people — could undergo significant change.