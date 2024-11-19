Pro-palestinian demonstrators protest in Rio de Janeiro as G20 summit unfolds

As the G20 summit unfolds in Rio de Janeiro, pro-Palestinian demonstrators have taken to the streets to voice their solidarity for those in Gaza.

They’re demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza strip and for the Brazilian government to cut ties immediately with Israel.

The recent U.S. election result looms large over the summit, with many wondering if Donald Trump’s incoming administration will endeavour to halt the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

As the conflict rages into its second year, protesters say a deal is needed now more than ever.

Keliana Neves Gonçalves, a member of Palestinian People's Solidarity Committee, said, “We are here to ask the Brazilian government to immediately break off relations with the state of Israel, and to ask for an immediate cease-fire, to comply with the decisions of the international court that has already condemned Israel for the first infanticide in history.”

At the end of the summit, experts are anticipating a document that centres mainly on social issues including addressing hunger, one of Brazil's top priorities, even if the document touches upon the ongoing conflicts.