Activists highlight plight of world's hungry ahead of G20 summit in Brazil

Empty plates were scattered on the sands in Copacabana beach, Brazil, on Saturday (Nov. 16).

The protest which was organized by the NGO Rio da Paz or Rio for Peace sought to draw the attention of the leaders of the world's richest nations on the scourge of hunger.

Rio de Janeiro hosts this year's G20 summit which kicks off on Monday (Nov. 18).

“We brought 733 empty plates to the beach that represent hunger. And why this number? According to the United Nations, 733 million human beings starved in 2023.”

This figure is equivalent to one in eleven people globally and one in five in Africa.

G20 countries agreed to a global alliance against hunger and poverty unveiled by Brazil last July. The alliance will be launched on the first day of the summit.

The reduction of poverty is one of Brazil's priorities for its current presidency of the group.

The main events of the G20 summit are scheduled taking on Monday and Tuesday.

The group of nations is expected to implement practical activities between 2025 and 2030 to accelerate the elimination of hunger and the reduction of poverty.

November 17th marks the 8th World Day of the Poor.