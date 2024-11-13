Egypt says its working to halt Israel's 'aggression' on Lebanon

Egypt’s foreign minister Badr Abdelatty arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Wednesday for talks with top officials.

He said Cairo was working to halt Israel’s “brutal aggression” on Lebanon as soon as possible.

Israel launched a major ground and air offensive against the Lebanese group Hezbollah in late September.

This followed a year of cross-border fighting between the two sides, in parallel with Israel’s offensive against the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, in Gaza.

"Egypt fully stands by Lebanon, and offers all possible forms of support to help the Lebanese people in this ordeal," he said.

Abdelatty’s meeting with officials including Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, came a week after Donald Trump won the US elections.

"We are looking forward to working with the new American administration and of course, there is a priority for a ceasefire without any conditions,” he said.

However, he warned that the Israeli “aggression” should not continue “from now until 20 January when Trump is sworn in as president”.

“This period should not be open for the Israeli side to continue its aggression," Abdelatty said.

He added that Egypt was engaged in contacts with international and regional parties in a bid to halt the fighting.

Lebanese health authorities say nearly 3,300 people have been killed, over 14,200 injured, and more than 1 million people displaced by the Israeli attacks.

Israel's new defence minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday said there would be no easing-up in the war against Hezbollah.