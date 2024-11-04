US presidential candidates have no clear Africa policies

Voters in the United States on Tuesday go to the polls to choose the 47th president of what is the world’s largest economic and military power.

It is an election that is being closely watched around the world.

The contest between Democrat candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republican’s Donald Trump, a former president, is very tight.

While the outcome will have global consequences, including for Africa, neither candidate has expressed clear plans for engagement with the continent.

In Trump’s first term as president, his approach to Africa ranged from contempt to neglect.

He made no trips to the continent and showed little interest in its major issues such as climate change.

Trump did, however, launch the Prosper Africa initiative to support American investors and the growing middle class across Africa.

However, if re-elected, he is expected to focus his policies on national interests in line with his “America First” mantra.

While Harris toured three African countries in March 2023, she is said to be no more ambitious for the continent than her rival.

It is widely believed she will continue incumbent President Joe Biden's Africa policy.

He also has paid little attention to the continent, although he still plans to visit Angola in early December, just weeks before the end of his term.

Biden has, however, been determined to strengthen economic partnerships with the continent.