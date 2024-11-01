“I am proud of our democratic processes and I respect the will of the people,” Botswana's Masisi

Simply unprecedented. The people of Botswana woke up this Friday (Nov. 1) to the end of an era and with a new leader at the helm of the country.

The preliminary election results mark the end of 58 years of rule of the BDP, the Botsawa Democratic Party.

Minutes ago, incumbent president Mokgweetsi Masisi held a press conference and conceded his defeat.

"I wish to congratulate the opposition on there are victory and concede the election," the leader said.

"I am proud of our democratic processes and I respect the will of the people. I thank the BDP and supporters and encourage them all to accept the democratic result and the will of the people."

Masisi also said he had called Duma Boko to congratulated him. According to a partial vote tally, Boko's party has been leading since yesterday. Results close to the final outcome are expected this Friday (Nov. 1st).

Masisi has vowed to work to the best of his ability for a smooth transition. Botswana is a parliamentary republic, which means that the Parliament elects the head of state.

Duma Boka is now effectively the president-elect and will be the first non-BDP president since the independence of the southern African country in 1966.