Botswana's ruling BDP loses parliamentary majority in tight election

Botswana's ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has lost its parliamentary majority in this week’s election, according to reports from the private Mmegi newspaper and state radio, which cited results from over half the constituencies.

Though analysts anticipated a competitive race, they believed a divided opposition would favor President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s BDP, which has governed the country since its independence from Britain in 1966. However, based on results from 36 of the 61 constituencies, opposition parties have secured more than half the seats in parliament, according to Mmegi and state radio.

The BDP has won just one of the 36 constituencies so far, while the opposition coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), has taken 23. To secure a majority, a party needs 31 seats.

Botswana, known for its stability and diamond wealth, provides free healthcare and education to its 2.3 million citizens and is the world's top diamond producer by value. However, recent downturns in the diamond market have strained revenues, highlighting the country’s struggle to diversify its economy.