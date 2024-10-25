France accused of 'complicity' in Rwanda's 1994 genocide

France has been accused of “complicity” in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda of minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

In an unprecedented hearing, the Paris Administrative Court on Thursday began tackling a request from several survivor associations to examine the role played by the French state.

They are hoping to prove France’s tacit support of events through a defence agreement, illegal arms deliveries, and the abandonment of civilians.

Survivors are seeking $540 million in reparations.

Paris has been repeatedly accused of supporting the government in power at the time of the 100-day killing spree by Hutu extremists.

While previous criminal proceedings did not succeed, this is the first time the case is being heard by an administrative court.

France has, however, argued it does not have jurisdiction in the case.

More than a million people were killed in the violence which only ended when rebels of the Tutsi-dominated Rwanda Patriotic Front - led by now President Paul Kagame - drove the Hutu army and millions of civilian Hutus into exile.

French President Emmanuel Macron has previously said he believed France and its allies could have stopped the genocide, but did not have the will to do so.

The court ruling is due on 14 November.