Beninese anti-French activist Kemi Seba arrested in Paris

Beninese activist Kémi Séba was arrested by French police in Paris, according to news reports.

Séba was taken into custody on Monday while having lunch with a colleague at a restaurant.

He is known for speaking out against France's strong influence in French-speaking West African countries.

It’s unclear why he travelled to France, and there has been no official comment on his arrest yet.

Advisor to Niger's Leader

Recently, Séba was appointed as an advisor to Niger’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, who took power in a coup in July 2023, overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum.

Since then, Niger has cut ties with Western countries and asked French, American, and German troops to leave.

Séba used a Nigerien diplomatic passport to enter France, which caught the attention of authorities and led to his arrest.

Anti-French Protests

Séba is the founder of the group Urgences Panafricanistes and has led protests against French influence. He once burned a CFA franc note, a currency used in many former French colonies in Africa, calling it a symbol of colonialism.

He used to hold French nationality but gave up his passport last year, and his French citizenship was later revoked.

Séba’s protests have gained a lot of support, especially from young people in West Africa.