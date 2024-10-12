Welcome to Africanews

MSF forced to halt support in famine-hit North Darfur state

The flag with the French name for Doctors Without Borders, seen in " in Grant Park on Sept. 19, 2007, in Chicago, USA.   -  
M. Spencer Green/AP2007
By Rédaction Africanews

Sudan

NGO Doctors Without Borders also known as MSF is calling on the various stakeholders in Sudan to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to the Zamzam camp in the country's western region of Darfur.

MSF says it was forced to stop care for 5,000 children on an outpatient basis, including 2,900 children with severe acute malnutrition.

It accuses the warring parties in Sudan of blocking for months, the delivery of food, medicines, and supplies to the camp.

Zamzam camp sits outside the capital of the North-Darfur state were fihgting rages.

Only MSF's 80-bed hospital remains functioning in the camp to treat children.

Some limited supplies have arrived in recent weeks, but the quantities remain too low to meet the needs of people suffering from malnutrition, a press release by the Non-profit detailed on Thursday (Oct. 10). The camp shelters approximately 450,000.

The camp attracted broader international attention as the IPC Famine Review Committee concluded in August that a famine was underway.

Additional sources • MSF

