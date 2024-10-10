UN envoy urges South Sudan to 'make transition extension count'

UN Special Representative for South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom held his first press briefing today (9 Oct) after the country’s leaders announced an extension of the ongoing transitional period and said, “They must make this latest extension count.”

The extension has moved South Sudan’s bid to hold its first ever democratic elections back by two years to December 2026.

He said, “As the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has said, the only way forward is for South Sudan’s leaders to find the compromises and modes of implementation of a critical mass of the key political, and operational benchmarks set out in the R-ARCSS. They must make this latest extension count if they are to retain the trust and confidence of their people and let’s be clear – from our perspective, that clock is ticking right now.”

The UN is prioritizing support in achieving concrete outcomes by working with political parties at national and state levels to raise awareness on what is required from them to hold elections.

These include enabling them to have considered responses to the 10 questions that were asked of the political class over one year ago.

To date, these questions remain unanswered.

Haysom said, “These questions examine foundational matters such as the nature and kind of elections that the country wants to hold; electoral participation by refugees and internally displaced persons; issues related to proportional representation, which means that subgroups of the larger electorate are reflected comparably so that all votes cast truly reflect the will of the people.”

Through political forums across different states, the UN and partners are helping to create an enabling environment for elections—an environment where all citizens can cast their vote without intimidation or fear of reprisal; where politicians have a level playing field to express their opinions without inciting hatred or violence; where the media can keep people informed without censorship; and a vibrant and vocal civil society can thrive and have positive dialogue which will produce, positive outcomes.

Haysom said, “Let me give you an example: a positive outcome from the political forum in Bor was an agreement between civil society and the national security apparatus and its representatives to sit together and understand each other’s perspectives. Such local collaborations are a lynchpin of a united South Sudanese society.”

But gaps remain in ensuring that South Sudan can complete a successful democratic transition.

Haysom said, “I’d like to express my concern about the proposed amendments to the National Security Service Act. As it stands now, there are several clauses that are barely compatible with democratic principles and will, inevitably, cast a shadow over elections. I and many other stakeholders have raised this concern with government partners and urge them to reconsider these clauses.”

UNMISS is focused on building institutional capacities.

The UN Integrated Electoral Assistance Team comprising of UNMISS and UNDP are currently helping the National Elections Commission hold its first induction exercise for the State High Elections Committee members.