Rwandan artists present a "genocide play" in a theater in Pakistan

Theatrical troupes from around the world came together at Pakistan's World Culture Festival to present glimpses of their culture and stories from their home countries.

Theatergoers in Karachi enjoyed a double delight on Sunday with two thought-provoking plays from Rwanda and Kosovo.

Rwandan artists presented a play called "Generation 25," which features lessons from the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

"What happened in my country can happen elsewhere," said Hope Azeda, the director of the play.

Artists from Kosovo performed "Waiting for a Train," which delves into the struggle of chasing after an unfulfilled dream.

Kushtrim Mehmeti, the director, said it is a universal experience that people around the world can understand.

"It's for the people all around the world who are waiting for something, but they never catch their dreams," said Kushtrim Mehmeti, the director.

The audience broke into applause at the end of both plays, and was regaled by several dance performances that night.

"The reaction here was just lovely. Everybody is so interested, so loving, so encouraging," said Queen Joelle, an actress who took part in the festival.

The monthlong festival hosts 250 artists from 40 countries including South Africa, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Rwanda and Pakistan.