King Charles hosts Commonwealth reception in London

King Charles danced with Freddie Tuilagi, Honorary Consul for Samoa to the UK, during a reception at St. James's Palace in London, to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora.

"He loves it. He said he wants to learn the dance", Tuilagi said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the event ahead of their trip to Australia and Samoa later this month. Samoa will host the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) meeting in Apia beginning on October 21.

Model and singer Grace Jones and England rugby player Joe Cokanasiga were also among the guests at the reception.

"It's my first time in St James Palace. It's beautiful and I'm happy to see such a great turnout and everybody is so happy.", Grace Jones said.

"I think without the Commonwealth I wouldn't be here because my dad wouldn't have joined the army, I wouldn't have moved here. So it has definitely given me and probably a lot more people a lot of opportunities.", Ratu Josateki Cokanasiga said.