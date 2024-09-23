Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Aircraft displays thrill visitors at South Africa's annual aerospace exhibition

China's Y-20 transport aircraft flies, at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition (AAD) at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts braved the cold weather on Saturday to watch a display of various aircraft and see exhibitions show casing some of the latest aviation and drone technologies at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Trade and Exhibition 2024.

The annual air show, amongst the biggest aviation displays in the world, took place at the Waterkloof Airbase in the capital Pretoria this weekend.

The show drew aviation experts, companies and enthusiasts from across the world, with the South African Air Force leading in displaying its aircraft and giving pilots an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Charl Wentzel, an aviation enthusiast, was proud of South Africa's contribution, describing it as "top class and it’s really worthwhile.”

His son, De Waal Wentzel, also an enthusiast, was thrilled by the opportunity to get close to the aircraft, unlike seeing them in the air, a rare opportunity for most and different from video game simulations.

He stood in line in the freezing cold to get a chance to sit in the cockpit of an aircraft.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa was among visitors to the show this week.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..