Aircraft displays thrill visitors at South Africa's annual aerospace exhibition

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts braved the cold weather on Saturday to watch a display of various aircraft and see exhibitions show casing some of the latest aviation and drone technologies at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Trade and Exhibition 2024.

The annual air show, amongst the biggest aviation displays in the world, took place at the Waterkloof Airbase in the capital Pretoria this weekend.

The show drew aviation experts, companies and enthusiasts from across the world, with the South African Air Force leading in displaying its aircraft and giving pilots an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Charl Wentzel, an aviation enthusiast, was proud of South Africa's contribution, describing it as "top class and it’s really worthwhile.”

His son, De Waal Wentzel, also an enthusiast, was thrilled by the opportunity to get close to the aircraft, unlike seeing them in the air, a rare opportunity for most and different from video game simulations.

He stood in line in the freezing cold to get a chance to sit in the cockpit of an aircraft.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa was among visitors to the show this week.