Three days after a devastating shipwreck off the coast of Mbour, which claimed the lives of over 125 people, search operations for survivors continue despite the slim chances of finding any. In response to the crisis, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye visited Mbour on Wednesday evening, visibly distressed by the severity of the situation.

President’s Address

“The nation is in mourning, and the situation is deeply unbearable,” President Faye stated. “On behalf of the Senegalese people, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. This tragedy, which has affected not just Mbour but other parts of the Senegalese coast, is the result of human trafficking networks. These networks exploit the desperation of young people, selling them false dreams of a better future.”

Public Criticism and Government Response

While the President has criticized human trafficking networks, there is growing frustration among the public with the new government’s focus. Critics argue that the administration has failed to prioritize addressing the unemployment crisis among Senegalese youth. Moussa Diakhaté, a human rights specialist and MP, has long warned of these issues but feels his concerns have been ignored.

“Everything is falling apart,” Diakhaté said. “Our artisanal sector, once struggling, is now in a state of collapse. The youth, facing bleak prospects, continue to leave because they were promised immediate action on their concerns once the government was in power. Unfortunately, that promise has not been kept.”

Responsibility of Families

Diakhaté also pointed out the role of parents in this crisis. “Let’s face the truth,” he added. “Some parents, who contributed financially to sending their children abroad, have indirectly played a part in their deaths. The truth is impartial.”

Authorities’ Commitment

To date, nearly 40 bodies have been recovered, with 4 survivors, and about fifty people remain missing. The government has pledged to take decisive action against those involved in human trafficking.

“The government is actively combating this issue,” President Faye affirmed. “We will relentlessly pursue these traffickers, these merchants of death, until they are held accountable.”

Community Reflection

As Mbour grapples with the loss of many young lives, the nation faces one of its most severe migration crises in recent years. The community is in mourning, reflecting on the devastating impact of this tragedy.