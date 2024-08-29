Welcome to Africanews

Russian and Senegalese FM discuss development, security in bilateral meeting

Senegalese Foreign Minister Yassine Fall (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 29, 2024.   -  
Evgenia Novozhenina/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Russia

Senegalese Foreign Minister Yacine Fall met her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday (Aug. 29).

During the bilateral meeting in Moscow education, investments, and energy, were high in the agenda.

The dire security situation in the Sahel was also discussed.

During a joint press conference, Lavrov reiterated Russia's readiness to provide military support.

"Russia is ready to assist Senegal and other African countries in strengthening the defence capabilities and improving the anti-terrorist readiness of their armed forces and special [task] services," Lavrov said.

According to Russian news agency Tass, Yacine Fall called for mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of mineral fertilizers and exchange of technologies.

 A Russia-Senegal business forum is set to take place in october.

Additional sources • Tass

