With aid underfunded, Sudanese refugees in Chad face more misery

As fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces grinds on, civilians have been fleeing violence in Darfur to neighbouring Chad.

But more misery awaits them there.

“There is no food, nothing to drink, no money. Healthcare was provided by Doctors Without Borders for three or four months, and water for two months only,” says one displaced woman.

Those fleeing the ongoing civil war are joining their compatriots who fled during ethnic violence in Darfur that began as far back as 2003.

With a growing population of refugees, conditions are stark and resources needed to sustain the sheer number of people are not available.

Some have also complained of violence from the Chadian law enforcement officers when they protested for better conditions.

Firdous, a displaced person from the town of Al-Fashir, claims they were beaten by the Chadian authorities.

“With weapons, with teargas. This is not acceptable. We ran away from one war and came to another. Either provide us with our basic necessities or send us back to Sudan,” she says.

While the UNHCR and organisations such as Doctors Without Borders have provided aid, appeals for funding have been largely ignored by the international community.