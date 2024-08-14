China's 'Peace Ark' hospital ship brings medical aid to Mozambique

China's navy hospital ship, the "Peace Ark," has arrived in Mozambique as part of its "Harmony Mission-2024," embarking on a seven-day friendly visit to provide medical services to local residents.

This marks the fourth stop of the "Peace Ark" on its current mission and its first return to Mozambique in seven years. Upon docking, local residents formed orderly lines at the port, undergoing registration and temperature checks before boarding the ship for consultations and treatment.

Among the medical professionals onboard were several special guests — former international students of China's Naval Medical University who have since become healthcare workers in Mozambique. These alumni reunited with their Chinese mentors to jointly serve the local community.

One such alumnus, Dr. Zhou Shu, studied in Shanghai in 2018 and expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. Similarly, Nurse Miao Yunxi, a non-commissioned officer at a local hospital who studied at the Naval Medical University in 2019, volunteered in the ophthalmology clinic alongside her former Chinese teacher.

HUANG Hai, an officer involved in the "Harmony Mission-2024," highlighted the significance of this cross-border medical collaboration. “Foreign military students trained by the Naval Medical University bring back the medical technology they learned in China to serve the Mozambican people in their own country, which vividly illustrates the spirit of compassion, love, and joint protection of doctors across borders,” he said.

Following its mission in Mozambique, the "Peace Ark" is scheduled to continue its journey to South Africa, Angola, and other locations, extending its medical services to more local residents.