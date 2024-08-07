ICJ: Turkey wants to join South African complaint against Israel

Turkey will file a request with a United Nations tribunal on Wednesday to join South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel, a Turkish official said.

The intervention declaration will be submitted to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Turkey , one of the fiercest critics of Israel 's actions in Gaza , will be the latest country to ask to participate in the case.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has often compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler , accused his country of genocide, called for it to be punished by international courts and criticized Western countries for their support of Israel.

In May, Turkey suspended trade with Israel, citing its assault on Gaza. Unlike Western countries that have designated Hamas a terrorist organization, Mr. Erdogan has praised the group, calling it a liberation movement .

South Africa took the case to the International Court of Justice late last year, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention through its military operations in Gaza.

Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide and said the war in Gaza was a legitimate defensive action against Hamas militants for their October 7 attack in southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and took 250 hostages.

Nicaragua , Colombia , Libya , Mexico , Spain and Palestinian officials have requested to join the case. The Court has not yet decided on these requests. If admitted to the case, these countries will be able to submit written observations and speak at public hearings .

Preliminary hearings have already taken place in the genocide case against Israel, but the court is expected to take years to issue a final decision.

Since Erdogan came to power in 2003, Turkey and Israel, former allies, have had volatile relations, marked by periods of high friction and reconciliation . The conflict in Gaza has disrupted recent attempts to normalize ties.