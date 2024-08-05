Concerns rise among Malians in Ivory Coast over ECOWAS exit plan

A group of Malian nationals residing in Ivory Coast convened in Abidjan on Sunday to express their opposition to Mali's planned exit from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) next January.

Approximately three million Malians live and work in Ivory Coast, and they are increasingly concerned about their future if the military junta's decision is implemented.

Amadou Kodjo, the leader of the Malian nationals' collective in Ivory Coast, expressed concern, stating, “If Mali exits ECOWAS, those of us who rely on cart-pushing for our livelihoods and those working in security will struggle to obtain a residence permit in Côte d'Ivoire, which costs between 400,000 and 500,000 CFA francs (USD$665-832). How will we support ourselves and send money back to our families? This is why I am here to speak out.”

The military junta in Mali is in a standoff with the ECOWAS regional bloc, which is pressuring it to conduct presidential elections and reinstate constitutional law.

Sekou Maiga, representative of the group, also emphasized the significance of the Malian diaspora in the country's economy.

He raised concerns about the potential impact on the diaspora if Mali were to withdraw, posing the question of what would happen to young Malians living abroad.

In January, Colonel Assimi Goita's military junta announced the country's withdrawal from ECOWAS in a letter.

Additionally, the military junta has decided to terminate the fragile peace agreement with armed rebel groups in the northern area.