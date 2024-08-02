Tunisian opposition denounces 'restrictions' ahead of vote

Tunisian opposition presidential candidates, human rights groups and political parties on Friday denounced 'arbitrary restrictions' put on them by the authorities ahead of the October 6 vote.

In a statement, they said that the limitations are meant to guarantee the re-election of President Kais Saied.

11 opposition figures hope to run against Saied. The new law requires candidates to submit a document certifying that they have no criminal record before allowing them to register. So far, none of the opposition hopefuls have obtained the document.

President Saied is widely expected to seek re-election.

In 2021, Saied grabbed power when he dismissed parliament, attracting widespread condemnation.

He then oversaw the drafting of a new constitution which gives the President overarching powers while weakening the oversight role of parliament.

Saied defended his power grab as necessary to fight corruption.