Nationwide protests planned in Nigeria over economic challenges

A woman reacts during a transaction with a point of sale machine at a market in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, July. 31, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Nigeria

Nigerians are organizing nationwide protests this week to address the most severe cost-of-living crisis the country has faced in decades.

With significant support building on social media platforms, authorities are apprehensive about a potential recurrence of the fatal demonstrations against police brutality that occurred in 2020 in this West African nation, or the possibility of unrest akin to the recent protests in Kenya, which erupted in chaos in the capital, Nairobi, following a tax increase.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's government is committed to avoiding this situation.

Local media reported on Tuesday that the organizers of the planned protests in response to escalating economic hardships on Thursday have rejected a proposal from Nigeria's police to hold rallies in confined spaces.

Human Rights Watch commented that the officials' response suggests a troubling readiness to stifle dissent.

