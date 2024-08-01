Kenya court orders extradition of US murder suspect

A court in Kenya on Thursday ordered the extradition of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in the United States.

Kevin Kang’ethe will go on trial in Massachusetts on first degree murder charges for the death of nurse Margaret Mbitu in November 2023.

Her body was found with multiple stabs wounds in his SUV in a garage at Boston’s Logan Airport, two days after her family reported her missing.

Police say he had boarded a flight from Logan to Kenya the day before Mbitu’s body was discovered.

He was tracked down in Kenya three months after the murder and arrested, but escaped in a mini-van just one week into his detention.

Kenyan police launched a manhunt and investigation, eventually tracking him down to a relative’s home in Nairobi where he was re-arrested.

They also arrested four police officers, two of the suspect's relatives, and a lawyer who they accused of assisting in the prison break.

Prosecutors in Nairobi testified that when Kang’ethe was arrested, he was found in possession of items belonging to Mbitu, including her driver's license, Bank of America debit card, and a visa card.