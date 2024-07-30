Venezuela's presidential election: a deepening political crisis

Venezuela faced a political stalemate on Monday, with both President Nicolás Maduro and the main opposition coalition asserting they won the presidential election on Sunday.

Maduro accused the opposition of "trying to incite a political crisis," stating that despite their efforts, "they have failed and will continue to fail." He also mentioned that the current circumstances "will provide valuable lessons."

Maduro was speaking to the nation following protests that erupted throughout the country due to the disputed election.

Maduro considers the election results to be final. Meanwhile, opposition candidate Edmundo González asserted in a Monday afternoon news conference that his campaign has the evidence to confirm his victory.

According to the National Electoral Council, which supports the ruling party, Maduro obtained 51% of the vote, while González got 44%.

Addressing their supporters outside his campaign headquarters in Caracas, González and opposition leader María Corina Machado disclosed that they have secured over 70% of the vote count from Sunday’s contested election, with González leading ahead of Maduro.

The electoral commission, however, did not publish the tallies from any machine, assuring to do so only in the "coming hours" on early Monday, impeding the ability to verify the results.

Thousands took to the streets across Venezuela on Monday to oppose the results of a disputed elections.

In the city, the demonstrations were mostly peaceful, but a brawl broke out when a group of national police officers in riot gear blocked the procession.

Law enforcement used tear gas to scatter the protesters, with some of them throwing stones and other objects at the officers stationed on a main avenue in an affluent neighbourhood.

Nine Latin American countries call for “full re-examination” of results.