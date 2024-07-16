200 more Kenyan police deployed to tackle Haiti violence

Another 200 Kenyan police officers have been sent to Haiti under a UN-backed mission to address gang violence, senior officials said Tuesday. This follows the June deployment of 400 officers, with Kenya planning to send a total of 1,000 officers despite ongoing legal challenges.

President William Ruto, facing domestic protests, committed to the mission, which will include around 2,500 personnel from African and Caribbean countries. The UN supports but does not manage the mission.

Kenyan police confirmed the officers' safe arrival and cooperation with Haitian police. Legal hurdles delayed the deployment, but a bilateral agreement with Haiti was secured in March.

The US funds and supports the mission but will not send troops. Human Rights Watch and others have raised concerns due to Kenya's police force's history of excessive force. Haiti's gang violence has severely impacted food security and aid access.