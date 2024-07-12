UN report: World population to peak in mid-2080s

The latest UN report predicts that the world's population will reach its peak in the mid-2080s, growing from 8.2 billion in 2024 to around 10.3 billion by the mid-2080s, and then decreasing to around 10.2 billion by the end of the century.

According to Navid Hanif, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development at UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), "the world's population in 2100 is now expected to be six percent lower, or 700 million lower, than what was predicted ten years ago. This has significant policy implications for the sustainability of our planet."

The Director of the Population Division at UNDESA, John Wilmoth, highlights that "although a larger population contributes to a higher environmental impact, it is ultimately human behaviors that have a more significant effect on the environment than the size of the population."

The earlier population peak is due to a variety of factors, including declining fertility rates in some of the world's largest countries, particularly China.

Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in global life expectancy, with the number of people aged 65 or older expected to outnumber children under 18 by 2080.

Immigration will also play a significant role in future population growth for some regions.

Additionally, women globally are having one fewer child, on average, than they were in 1990.

By 2024, the population has reached its peak in 63 countries, such as China, Germany, Japan, and Russia, with a projected 14% decline over the next thirty years.

In 48 other countries, including Brazil, Iran, Turkey, and Vietnam, the population is expected to peak between 2025 and 2054.

The remaining 126 countries, like India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the USA, are anticipated to see population growth until 2054, with some possibly peaking in the latter half of the century.

Lastly, nine countries, including Angola, the Central African Republic, the DRC, Niger, and Somalia, are projected to experience very rapid population growth, doubling by 2054.