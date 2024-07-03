Heavyweights Spain and Germany to face off in UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finals

It is all systems go for Spain and hosts Germany ahead of their European Championships Quarter-Finals clash which gets underway in Stuttgart on Friday.

Both teams have similar European Championship history, each having won the coveted trophy three times.

But recent history favours Spain who were back-to-back champions in 2008 and 2012, while Germany were last victorious in 1996.

Leroy Sané, Germany’s star winger, says he is eager to face two of Spain’s most influential players in this year’s competition.

Nico Williams (21) and Lamine Yamal (16) have lit up the tournament in the past couple of weeks.

“They are two very strong players, strong dribblers for their age. To be able to play football like that at 16 is very impressive,” says Sané.

“It's fun to watch players like that because I play in the same position, I play a similar type of football and, yes, I'm just looking forward to the duel."

Spain is the only side in the tournament to progress to the knockout stages with three wins, and without conceding a goal.

They followed that up with a superb 4-1 win over Georgia - with both Williams and Yamal on the scoresheet - to reach the final eight.

"The two players are playing at a very high level and I wish they'll continue like this. They're making a difference for us and that's positive for the team,” says Spanish striker Mikel Oyarzábal.

“It's getting more and more difficult to find players like them. They're young, they're fearless, they're going to do what they have to, no matter the rival, and that's positive for the team to get results."

But Oyarzabal is clear that Germany should not be underestimated with their talented players growing together as a side.

The match in Stuttgart on Friday 5 July gets underway at 18h00 Central Africa Time.