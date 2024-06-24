Kenya: President Ruto open to dialogue with protesting youth

President William Ruto has expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with the youth protesting against the finance bill in Kenya.

On Sunday, June 23, young activists aimed to prevent politicians who support the bill from speaking in churches, voicing their concerns to congregants in Nairobi.

Youth protests against the public finance bill, which introduces new taxes, continue. Last week, thousands protested nationwide, demanding its repeal.

According to human rights organizations, two young protesters died, and at least 200 were injured. On June 23, about twenty youths gathered at the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, with student Kanana Koome reading a statement criticizing the oppressive taxes and urging Christians to scrutinize the bill.

In Nyahururu, 200 kilometers north of Nairobi, President Ruto attended Sunday service and, addressing the protests for the first time, stated, "We will dialogue with you to identify your issues and work together as a nation."

Protesters have called for new mobilizations on Tuesday and Thursday next week.