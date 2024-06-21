This week in pictures (17-21 June)

KENYA

Thousands of protesters had on Thursday marched in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi and other major cities and towns across the country, demanding that legislators reject a finance bill that has imposed new taxes on Kenyans.

A protesters throws back a teargas canister at police officers during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill that is due to be tabled in parliament in Nairobi, Ke Andrew Kasuku/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

SOUTH AFRICA

Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second term as South Africa's president on Wednesday in a ceremony in the administrative capital, Pretoria, after his reelection with the help of a coalition of parties, a first in the country's 30-year rule.

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, is sworn in as President by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, left, at his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, South Africa, Wednesday, Kim Ludbrook/AP

South Africans cheer ahead of the inauguration of South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa as President at the Union Buildings South Lawns in Tshwane, South Africa, Wednesday, June 19, Jerome Delay/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.