This week in pictures (17-21 June)

KENYA
Thousands of protesters had on Thursday marched in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi and other major cities and towns across the country, demanding that legislators reject a finance bill that has imposed new taxes on Kenyans.
SOUTH AFRICA
Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second term as South Africa's president on Wednesday in a ceremony in the administrative capital, Pretoria, after his reelection with the help of a coalition of parties, a first in the country's 30-year rule.
Namibian court declares laws banning gay sex unconstitutional
South Sudan's vice president expresses concerns over ongoing peace talks
Cruise Ship rescues 68 migrants, discovers 5 bodies in Atlantic
Kenya: More protests over controversial tax bill
Celebrations after Ramaphosa is sworn in for a second term as SA's president
Kenya offers free E-Visa to Ghanaian travelers