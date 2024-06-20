Welcome to Africanews

Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam for his final stop on a two-nation Asia tour

Vladimir Putin on official visit to Vietnam   -  
Kristina Kormilitsyna/Sputnik
By Rédaction Africanews

with The Gurdian

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin has arrived in Vietnam for discussions with its communist leaders as part of his tour of Asia.

Upon arrival at Hanoi airport, the Russian president was greeted by Vietnamese deputy prime minister Tran Hong Ha among other party diplomats.

Putin's visit to Vietnam follows a high-profile trip to Pyongyang, where he and Kim Jong-un signed a mutual defense agreement.

This pact includes a provision for both countries to assist each other in the event of an attack, leading to worries in the West about potential Russian support for North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

The visit has sparked criticism from the US, one of Vietnam's key trade partners, who have expressed concerns about Russia's disregard for international law.

This marks Putin's fifth visit to Vietnam as president, highlighting the longstanding partnership between Moscow and Hanoi since the Soviet era.

