FIFA president visits Malawi for first time, offers condolences over passing of nation's VP

The head of football's governing body visited the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Wednesday (Jun. 12).

The stadium hosted the day before the 2026 World Cup qualifier that pitted Ivory Coast against Kenya.

During Gianni Infantino's visit, he notably met with the sports minister as well as the head of the Malawi football association.

This is the first time that Infantino visits Malawi. This coincides with a period of national mourning following the crash of the plane carrying late VP Saulos Chilema.

Infantino was due to meet with Vice President Saulos Chilima, who was killed in a plane crash. He paid his condolences to Chilima’s widow, Mary Nkhamanyachi Chilima and Malawi's president.

“The coming of the FIFA President, indeed, is very historical. We would have loved him to come in a situation whereby, maybe, there is joy. Unfortunately, we are in grief and, to us, what we are saying is that we are sending our gratitude to him for showing solidarity during this period in sorrow. This shows that football unites. This shows, indeed, that football is happening globally," Fleetwood Haiya, the Malawi FA President said.

Infantino was due to meet with Vice President Saulos Chilima, who was killed in a plane crash. He paid his condolences to Chilima’s widow, Mary Nkhamanyachi Chilima and Malawi's president.

He also met with PSG forward Tabitha Chawinga.

“It’s very important [for] the FIFA President to visit Malawi because as [for] me, I met him, so we shared two or three things: [how] maybe he can help Malawi to develop its football,” the 28-year-old said.

Gianni Infantino's visit which started Tuesday (Jun. 11) also focused on how to provide more opportunities to children.