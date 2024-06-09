Hundreds rally in Ghana over power outages

Ghana
Ghana's capital Accra was rocked by a massive demonstration on Saturday as civil society groups took to the streets to demand an end to chronic power shortages in the country.
Timed to start to at dusk, the time when several neighborhoods of the capital go dark due to electricity cuts, the rally momentarily brought vehicular traffic to a standstill along the typically busy Madina Road.
Led by actress Yvonne Nelson, the coalition of civil society groups, entertainers, and business owners took to the streets to pressure the government into finding a lasting solution to the energy crisis.
