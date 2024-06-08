Welcome to Africanews

Gaza: Scores killed in Israeli attack on refugee camp

Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Saturday, June 8, 2024   -  
By Africanews

with AP

Gaza City

At least 94 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza on Saturday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, as Israeli operations intensified in the central belt of the enclave.

Qatari broadcaster Al jazeera reported 210 fatalities on Saturday evening, citing the Gaza government media office.

It said more than 400 were wounded.

Many of the dead arrived in the nearby al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, although some bodies were left lying in the streets, said Khalil al-Dagran, the spokesperson for the hospital.

Al-Dagran said the dead were all hit by Israeli fire in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp earlier on Saturday, and that dozens more were wounded.

