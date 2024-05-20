Welcome to Africanews

SA: MK party officials react to ruling barring Zuma from standing in May 29 polls

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Beaten but not defeated. South Africa's Jacob Zuma has been disqualified from standing in the May 29th general election.

The former president saught to vye in the polls under the banner of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. His supporters and party officals were outside the constitutional court on Monday (May. 20).

“This is the highest court in the land, and we can't challenge this decision. But we'll make our decision as an executive what to do from here onwards, dictated by Jacob Zuma,” the MK Party Secretary General Sihle Ngubane said.

“I think a decision basically says President Zuma is not going to go to Parliament. But the decision of MK is simple. It says we're are looking for two-thirds majority in order to change the constitution. Now, it is when we have changed the constitution that President Zuma goes to Parliament. So ours is to go and work,” the Deputy Secretary General Aurthur Zwane told a cheering crowd.

It is a 2021 criminal conviction that is costing Jacob Zuma his eligibility.

The 82-year-old  announced last year, he would not back the ruling ANC in this election cycle.

In another matter, the MK party is facing allegations that it forged signatures submitted to the Electoral Commission of SA.

The police launched an investigation.

