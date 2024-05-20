Calm restored in Kinshasa after foiled 'coup attempt'

The streets of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, appeared calm on Sunday after the army announced it had foiled a coup attempt earlier in the day.

Dozens of gunmen stormed the president's office, calling for his ouster. The army spokesperson, General Slyvain Ekenge, confirmed the arrest of the coup planners.

Africanews correspondent Chris Ocamringa reports from Kinshasa that the coup attempt took place in the early hours of Sunday at the Palais de la Nation. Armed men in military uniform raided the office of President Felix Tshisekedi, who was not present at the time. The army engaged the assailants, killing some of them, and restoring calm in the city.

Residents expressed their anger over the incident, calling for diplomatic solutions and proper investigations into how the attackers managed to breach security. The coup attempt occurred hours after a gunfight at the residence of former Deputy Prime Minister Vital Kamerhe, who is safe along with his family.

This turmoil adds to the ongoing armed conflict in the east, where Congolese forces are battling M23 rebels in North Kivu province, displacing over a million people since last year.