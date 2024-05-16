South Africa rapper AKA and Tibz murder suspects denied bail

Five out of seven men linked to the killing of musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were refused bail by Judge Vincent Hlatshwayo at Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, May 15.

“It is the finding of this court that there is a case for the applicants to answer. It is the finding of this court that it would be reckless and irresponsible to allow the applicants on bail.

“It is therefore the finding and the order of this court that in the circumstances bail is refused in respect of all five accused,” Hlatshwayo ruled.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, the first applicant was denied bail due to the basis that he failed to comply with the bail regulations set in his other pending case.

“He was ordered to remain in Mtubatuba but he moved to eNtsileni. He has presented to this court a document which according to Dr Moodley says that on the date in question, he was at Mtubatuba when in fact in prison,” said Hlatshwayo.

The second applicant Lindani Ndimande claimed his life to be in danger. During court proceedings, Hlatshwayo read to the court that Ndimande was appealing for bail because amongst other things he thinks he would be killed in prison and that the wardens would not be able to protect him.