Sudan: UN chief denounces blockade of humanitarian corridors by belligerents

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday said he was concerned by the ongoing fighting in Sudan.

For two weeks, the Rapid Support Forces have launched a large scale onslaught on the city of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, with aid agencies warning of a potential genocide.

"I am particularly concerned about the ongoing war in Sudan where we are witnessing indiscriminate attacks against civilians, grotesque sexual violence against women and girls and humanitarians blocked, attacked and killed," said Guterres.

Speaking at a news briefing during the United Nations Civil Society Conference in Nairobi, Guterres said the UN stood in "solidarity" with flood-hit Kenya and promised to continue to help with relief efforts.

"I extend my deepest condolences to all those affected by the devastating floods that have swept through Kenya and neighbouring countries. The United Nations stands in solidarity with the Kenyan people. And we will continue working hand in hand to support government relief efforts in any way that we can," he said.

The UN chief also reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, stating the situation in Rafah rested "on a knife's edge" ahead of a possible Israeli offensive into the southern city.