Supreme court delibrates on Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The Supreme Court of Ghana has commenced deliberations on the challenge to the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed by parliament earlier this year.

Richard Dela Sky, a lawyer and journalist, was granted permission by the court to contest the contentious bill, which imposes strict penalties, including imprisonment, for individuals identifying as LGBTQ+ or advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March, sought to halt the bill's progress, urging the court to prevent parliamentary officials from forwarding the bill to the president for approval and to block President Nana Akufo Addo from enacting it into law.

The initial day of proceedings was marked by tension, characterized by impassioned arguments between legal representatives and the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Torkornoo expressed dismay at the inflammatory language used in some affidavits, cautioning against its use in future submissions.

The hearings, presided over by Chief Justice Torkornoo and four other Supreme Court judges, were broadcast live on television due to widespread public interest.

President Akufo Addo has indicated his intent to await the Supreme Court's ruling before deciding on the bill's fate.

The case has been adjourned until May 17th.