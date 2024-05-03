Nigerian army tries two of its personnel over deadly drone strike accident

Five months after admitting to killing 85 civilians in an airstrike, the Nigerian army has brought those it holds accountable to book.

The Director of Defence Media Operations announced on Thursday (May 2nd) that two military personnel were facing a court martial.

An army drone strike accidentally hit Tudun Biri village, in northwestern Nigeria on December 3rd, last year.

Civilians celebrated a Muslim festival at the time.

Major General Edward Buba told reporters in Abuja that the victims had been mistaken for terrorists.

He added the army initiated disciplinary action against those culpable following what he called a painstaking investigation.

The accused are to face a court martial for acts of ommission or commission.

Major General Buba did not provide further information.

Nigeria's armed forces often rely on air strikes in their battle against so-called bandit militias in the northwest and northeast of the country where jihadists have been waging a 14-year conflict.