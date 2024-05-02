Thousands of desperate people still fleeing Sudan's war into South Sudan

Since the war broke out in Sudan a year ago, more than half a million people have crossed into South Sudan using various border crossings.

The small town of Renk, some 45 kilometres across the border in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, is the biggest entry and transit point.

Life is already not easy in this rain and resource-scarce town, but its population has boomed since it became the main transit route for people fleeing the fighting.

As the figures continue to grow daily, most of the people arrive hungry, tired, and desperate, looking for support and protection at the Renk Transit Centre where things are really hard.

"As you can see, this is where they live and conditions are terrible. They do not have shelter, they lack food, water is still a problem here,” said Plan International case worker, Harriet Konga.

Sudan has been torn by war for over year now, ever since tensions between its military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into street clashes in the capital Khartoum in April 2023.

Plan International said close to 20,000 refugees from Sudan are currently taking shelter in Renk, and the sheer volume of people posed a major challenge to efforts to provide humanitarian aid and support.

"They seek peace, they need shelter, they need water, sanitation hygiene. I see a number of kids are just playing around the mud, they have not gone to school and have fear of the war. They want to move to a better place from here," said Sheeram KC of Plan International – Nepal.

Every day, thousands of refugees and South Sudanese returnees relocate from Renk to other parts of the country.

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, has also been struggling to integrate rival military forces, draft a new constitution, and prepare for its delayed first elections due to take place in December.

The landlocked country is facing an economic crisis due to a decline in oil exports after war-torn Sudan declared force majeure on oil shipments – South Sudan’s main export -- passing through the country in March.