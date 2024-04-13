Israel’s military says it is prepared to respond to 'Iranian aggression'

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a video statement released on Saturday that “Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further.”

“Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond,” Hagari added.

Israel has been bracing for a possible Iranian attack since an airstrike killed two Iranian generals in the Syrian capital of Damascus last week.

Iran has blamed Israel for the airstrike and vowed revenge. Israel has not commented on the strike.

Iran has a number of proxy groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen that are all capable of striking Israel.

Iran also possesses long-range missiles that can reach Israel.

Israeli leaders have threatened to strike Iran directly if it attacks, and US President Joe Biden has stated the US commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad.