South Sudan president presses on holding elections as scheduled

Will South Sudan hold delayed polls this year?

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday (Aprl. 03) warned lawmakers against an extension of the period of transition.

He argued it would deny citizens an opportunity to choose their leaders and urged parliament to pass the necessary laws to pave the way for the elections.

Parliament Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba said lawmakers would redouble their efforts to ensure that all the prerequisites for elections are met.

His adress to parliament which return from recess comes just weeks after Salava Kiir's deputy and former rival Riek Machar proposed a postponement of elections expected to be held in December.

Vice President Machar suggested last month an extension of the transitional government’s term to allow for adequate preparation for the elections.

South Sudan became independent in 2011. After a peace deal in 2018 ended a civil war, elections were due to be held in February 2023. However, the government of national unity of Salva Kiir and Riek Machar has failed to meet key clauses of the deal.

The nation is working to put into place a permanent constitution, an electoral commission and a unified police force, made up of pro-government and rebel factions, that would provide security to the troubled nation.

The landlocked country is facing an economic crisis due to a decline in oil exports after war-torn Sudan last month declared force majeure on oil shipments passing through the country. The fighting in Sudan has affected shipments destined for a terminal near Port Sudan along the Red Sea coast.