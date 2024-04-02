Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya doctors strike extends into third week

A doctor displays a poster as he and other medical staff take part in a protest, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, March. 22, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Kenya

**The crisis of health service provision is worsening in Kenya.
**

The country's Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union held Tuesday a protest in the western county of Kisumu while the union convened a general assembly of doctors, medical interns and students in Nairobi.

Talks between the government and the union have so far not borne any deal.

The striking professionals demand among other grievances comprehensive medical cover for the doctors, that the government posts 1,200 medical interns and accuses authorities of failing to implement a raft of promises from a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2017.

The striking professionals also demand the payment of salary arrears.

Local media reported late Monday that clinical officers have joined the doctors in the strike.

The impact of the 3-week strike is being felt across the country with many patients left unattended or being turned away from hospitals across the East African nation.

Many can't afford going to private hospitals

Kenyan doctors began their nationwide strike on March 15.

Additional sources • Citizen TV Kenya

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..