Bassirou Diomaye Faye set to become Senegal's next president

Supporters of Bassirou Diomaye Faye gather outside his campaign headquarters as they await the results of the presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal, Sunday, March 24, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo

By Africanews

with Wahany Johnson Sambou

Senegal

Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye is set to become Senegal's next president after provisional results showed the 44-year-old was headed for a huge first-round victory.

On Monday, Amadou Ba, the Prime Minister and candidate of the ruling coalition, conceded defeat and congratulated Faye, a former tax inspector.

Before his concession message, Ba's supporters had hoped that their candidate would mount some sort of comeback to at least force a runoff vote.

The election commission has until midnight on Friday to announce the results of Sunday's presidential election. 

Wahany Johnson Sambou reports from Dakar

