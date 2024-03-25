Bassirou Diomaye Faye set to become Senegal's next president

Senegal
Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye is set to become Senegal's next president after provisional results showed the 44-year-old was headed for a huge first-round victory.
On Monday, Amadou Ba, the Prime Minister and candidate of the ruling coalition, conceded defeat and congratulated Faye, a former tax inspector.
Before his concession message, Ba's supporters had hoped that their candidate would mount some sort of comeback to at least force a runoff vote.
The election commission has until midnight on Friday to announce the results of Sunday's presidential election.
Wahany Johnson Sambou reports from Dakar
00:57
Senegalese call for peace during vote after months of chaotic politics
01:17
Senegalese begin voting on Sunday to elect new leader
01:32
Senegal's presidential frontrunners end campaigns amid ahead of vote
00:33
Algeria to hold presidential vote in September
01:29
Over 7 million Senegalese registered to vote in unpredictable presidential poll
Go to video
After delay and uncertainty, Senegal set for presidential poll this Sunday