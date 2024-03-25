Bassirou Diomaye Faye set to become Senegal's next president

Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye is set to become Senegal's next president after provisional results showed the 44-year-old was headed for a huge first-round victory.

On Monday, Amadou Ba, the Prime Minister and candidate of the ruling coalition, conceded defeat and congratulated Faye, a former tax inspector.

Before his concession message, Ba's supporters had hoped that their candidate would mount some sort of comeback to at least force a runoff vote.

The election commission has until midnight on Friday to announce the results of Sunday's presidential election.

Wahany Johnson Sambou reports from Dakar