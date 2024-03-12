Blinken pledges $100 million to fund Haiti police mission

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced an additional $100 million to finance the deployment of a multinational force mission to Haiti.

Blinken made the pledge during a meeting with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica to discuss the crisis in Haiti.

The US has persuaded Kenya to deploy police personnel to the Carribean country despite a court order blocking the mission.

"Given this increasing urgent need, I'm announcing today that the United States Department of Defense is doubling its approved support for the mission from $100 million to $200 million," Blinken said

Public order in Haiti country has all but collapsed after attacks by armed gangs on police and other government installations.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has not been able to fly home since his trip to Kenya last week tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

The development worsens Haiti's already fragile political situation.