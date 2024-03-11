Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopia, TPLF discuss ceasefire implementation

Lead negotiator for Ethiopia's government, Redwan Hussein, left, and lead Tigray negotiator Getachew Reda, right, sign documents in Pretoria, South Africa, Nov. 2, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

Ethiopia and representatives from the regional state of Tigray held talks on Monday aimed at resolving the lingering issues about the implementation of a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2022.

The deal signed in Pretoria, South Africa helped end more than two years of deadly fighting. 

Under the accord, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) agreed to disarm, demobilize and to hand over heavy weapons to the federal army.

Ethiopia would in exchange scale up the provision of humanitarian assistance, remove the presence of foreign forces and fund the reconstruction of war affected areas.

But Tigray's leaders have accused Addis Ababa of reneging on the deal and refusing to implement key clauses of the understanding brokered by the African Union.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta are mediating the talks.

Fighting started in 2020 when TPLF fighters attacked federal troops stationed in Tigray, killing soldiers and stealing weapons.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..