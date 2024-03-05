Senegal's Sall is handed national dialogue report

On Monday (Mar. 04), Senegalese president Macky Sall was handed the report written following the national dialogue he convened last week.

Before the launch of the dialogue, the leader said he'd rely on the recommendations of the report to set a new date to the delayed February25th election. If the president chooses to stick to the proposal of the talks, the presidential poll could take place on June 2nd. Participants in the dialogue agreed on this date as well as on a partial resumption of the electoral process.

When receiving the report, Macky Sall reiterated his intention to submit his highly anticipated decision to the Constitutional Council for review.

In the meantime, the opposition remains mobilized and continues to ask for the head of state to step down when his term ends on April 2nd. concurrently, the National Assembly is studying the amnesty law President Sall proposed during last week’s Cabinet meeting. The Law Commission is set to study the proposal on Tuesday (Mar. 05). On Monday (Mar. 04) it was the turn of the National Assembly's Conference of Presidents.