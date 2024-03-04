Welcome to Africanews

Sudan demands full reinstatement to the AU, conditions acceptance of mediation

By Rédaction Africanews

Sudan

Sudan’s Defense forces commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has conditioned acceptance of AU mediation on membership reinstatement.

Citing a statement from theruling Sovereignty Council local media reported that, al-Burhan expressed “Sudan’s confidence in the African Union's potential solutions, but only if the state regains its full membership and the organization treats it as such.”

Gen Burhan met members of the AU High-Level Panel on the Resolution of the Conflict in Sudan on Sunday.

The three-member panel was established by the AU Commission in January to facilitate dialogue, restore constitutional order and work collaboratively with all the Sudanese stakeholdersmeaning all civilian forces, military belligerents and regional as well as global actors including IGAD, the UN, the League of Arab States.

The panel aims to ensure an all-inclusive process towards the swift restoration of peace and stability in Sudan.

The nation was suspendend from all instances of the continental body after an October 2021 takeover which saw general al-Burhan and RSF commander Genreral Hamdane Daglo, remove the civilian government and detain its leaders.

The move was widely condemned as a coup. 

It led to the intensification of near weekly protests.

